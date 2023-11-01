From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 01/11/2023 – 15:32

PicPay announced the launch of an automatic application tool for so-called “Piggy Banks”, a fintech solution so that people can save and make resources with specific objectives. With the new functionality, digital bank users can program the dates, destination and values ​​of their applications. The new feature is now available for the entire base.

Launched in January this year, the “Piggy Banks” tool allows you to invest with different objectives, such as creating an emergency fund, saving for retirement, renovating your home or a vacation trip, for example. The applications yield 102% of the CDI (Interbank Deposit Certificate), which is approximately 30% above savings. The resources in the Piggy Banks are automatically deposited in a CDB with daily liquidity, with no balance limit and guaranteed by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC) for amounts up to R$250 thousand.

According to the company, the tool is currently used by more than 6 million users, who invest, on average, R$350. In total, there are 8.7 million piggy banks with R$2.3 billion in the PicPay database . Piggy banks also contribute to increasing user engagement in the ecosystem.

“This applies both to old customers, who now use more services and products available, and to new ones, who consume more products in a shorter time”, adds the person responsible for the Financial Services for Individuals business unit at PicPay, Pedro Romero.

Also according to PicPay, new users consume, on average, three financial products in the first quarter of their relationship with the financial institution. Previously, it took them eight months to consume the same amount.