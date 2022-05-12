Picoro is one of the characters that will return in the new movie Dragon Ball Super from Toei Animationand its appearance is classic, which includes a wide white coat.

This is something characteristic of this character. Now the studio will give fans the opportunity to get this garment. That will be through a contest which is exclusive to those who live in Japan. But still, it’s an interesting article.

As you can see in the images that accompany this note, it is a faithful recreation of the layer of Picoro and this is how it will appear in the film Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero from Toei.

What stands out most about this are the huge shoulder pads that this character in the series has. In fact, in the manga and anime this part is quite heavy. The idea is that whoever wears it exercises constantly without even realizing it and as something natural.

Source: Toei Animation.

Of course, doubtful that this gift cape has such a feature. And what are the bases of the contest to get it? Well, it seems that it is necessary to follow the account in Twitter from @DB_official_jp and give RT to the publication in this social network.

The deadline to enter is from 17:09 JST on May 9 to 23:59 JST on May 15. In the images that accompany this note you can see this garment well.

Picoro’s cape that Toei gives away is well detailed

For the shared this layer of Picoro It is based on how it appears in the film by Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero from Toei. The person you are modeling is 180 cm tall and the cloth is 145 cm long.

The width of the shoulders is 110 cm. It seems an ideal article to make a good cosplay of this great warrior. Although doing the aforementioned requires a good investment in green makeup or a good mask.

But with this layer much of the work is done. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will hit Japanese theaters on June 11 after the hack that suffered Toei Animation.

As for the rest of the world, there is good news, as Crunchyroll will be in charge of its localization and distribution. It will be in the summer that it arrives in several countries and regions, but precise dates remain to be known. We will see if the dubbing in Latin Spanish is of good quality.

If you want to know more about Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero consult landgamer. We still have more information about dragon ball.