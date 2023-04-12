On the occasion of the Laval Virtual fair that is taking place in France, today PICO announced PICO G3the new All-in-One 3DoF VR headset which promises even higher performance and equipped with cutting-edge features specifically designed to meet the needs business needsthus placing itself as a potential competitor of the Meta Quest Pro.

Notably the PICO G3 will boast a more vivid display, a larger battery capacity, and a higher refresh rate. In addition, the new PICO operating system will be present which will guarantee business continuity and a realistic experience.

The headset as mentioned earlier is designed specifically for business and aims to cater to the needs of various industries including education, healthcare, training, and marketing. It is one of the first models to adopt the XR2 chipset, which ensures faster speed and smoother using experience. The 3Dof detection system, on the other hand, allows faster, simplified and scalable access to content and also allows the use of the viewer and its technology by multiple users simultaneously, a particularly useful feature for example in school environments or during events.

PICO G3 mounts the processor Snapdragon XR2 by Qualcomm with 128GB of memory and 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Also present is the latest version of PICO OS, which offers a more user-friendly interface and a 5300 mAh battery, compatible with Qualcomm Quick charge 3.0, which allows you to run applications for several hours without interruption.

The device has been designed with a balanced shape: the HMD is placed on the front and the battery container on the rear, with the device being designed to be light and comfortable and to allow the use of glasses. The face support pad is removable, so that all components of the headset can be cleaned after use.

The full HD resolution of PICO G3 is achieved thanks to Fresnel lenses, which reduce the effects of distortion and dispersion and correct the “halo” caused by stray light. The headset’s high-density display combines with 4K resolution to deliver image depth, clarity and smoothness. The 3-position IPD adjustment also helps you get a clearer picture which reduces dizziness and eye strain.

There PICO Business Suiteintegrated into PICO G3, guarantees advanced customization of the viewer, with users having access to additional settings and configurations, including enabling kiosk mode and controlling and streaming content between multiple devices on the network.

PICO G3 will be available at an MSRP of 399 euros via the PICO Enterprise Channel, with pre-orders starting today, Wednesday, April 12, 2023.