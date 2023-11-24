Today is officially the Black Friday 2023. Amazon Italy is in the midst of its phase of promotions and discounts and, with the arrival of Black Friday, offers are raining down from all sides. In the last week we have already seen many products at a more than interesting price and even today things do not change. For example, we can find PICO 4 128GB + Holiday Bundle. The reported discount compared to the recommended price is €100. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for this product it is €429. The current price is one of the best ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon Italy.

PICO 4 it is an all in one VR headset that does not require a PC to use. This bundle now on offer also includes Arizona Sunshine 2, Green Helle VR and Warplanes Battles over Pacific. It is a lightweight headset (less than 300 grams) and with two 2.56-inch Fast-LCD screens with 105° vision. PICO 4 supports adjustment of the inter-pupillary distance 62-72 mm.