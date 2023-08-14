What to eat under an umbrella or if you have a picnic in the mountains or in the park? As prepare at home and store to the best the dishes which could remain for hours in hot environments e at risk of wasting? What to watch out for when buying street food on the beach or at the bar? Here are the answers to these and other questions with the advice of two experts in human nutrition and food microbiology, Donato Angelino, associate professor of human nutrition at the University of Teramo and member of the board of directors of the Italian Society of Human Nutrition (SINU) and Annalisa Serio, associate professor of food microbiology at the University of Teramo.