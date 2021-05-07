Joshua logan was a renowned theater director when he made his final leap to the cinema with ‘Picnic’, a melodrama that caused a scandal, even if it was more for what it suggested (including the poster with William Holden with the naked torso), than for what it showed.

Joshua Lockwood Logan III (Texarkana, October 5, 1908 – New York, July 12, 1988), known simply as Joshua Logan, was an American writer, theater and film director. He attended Culver Military Academy in Indiana, before entering Princeton University. As a student, he helped form a famous student society, the University Players, along with Henry Fonda and James Stewart. He studied acting with the mythical Konstantin Stanislavski in Moscow, before his graduation in 1931.

Logan began acting in a fake theater on Broadway in 1932. He emigrated to Hollywood in 1936, to work with producer David O. Selznick. In 1938 with his colleagues and friends Arthur Ripley and George Cukor, he directed a film entitled ‘I Met My Love Again’, today very difficult to find, but he was not satisfied at all so he returns to Broadway to direct theater, until it is mobilized during World War II. After the war, Logan continued directing Broadway theater, winning the Pulitzer Prize and the Tony Prize in 1950 for the play “South Pacific.”

In 1955, Logan returned to Hollywood, initially to help complete the filming of ‘Stopover in Hawaii’, during the time when the original director, John Ford, fell ill as he had participated in the writing of the script. However, in that film it would soon be Mervyn LeRoy who would take over from Ford and Logan had to find his life. It was then that he considered directing films seriously, deciding to bring to the screen the play ‘Picnic’, by the Pulitzer Prize winner William Inge, which he had directed on Broadway, a suffocating southern melodrama, which Logan always considered his true debut as a film director .

Logan gets in touch with Daniel Taradash, one of the most prestigious screenwriters in Hollywood at the time, who is writing the adaptation of the play for the screen. Call William Holden, Kim Novak, Betty Field, Susan Strasberg, Cliff Robertson, and Rosalid Russell. The film is shot in different locations in Kansas with all types of media, including the Cinemascope format. It features how Hal Carter (William Holden), an egocentric and boastful man, arrives in a small town, where he pretends to settle down, looking for an old schoolmate Adam Benson (Cliff Robertson), son of one of the richest men in the city. zone, who is now a prosperous employee on his father’s threshing machine and also pretends to the prettiest girl in town, Maggie Owens (Kim Novak). Adam offers Hal a job at the thresher, and through the kind old lady Hellen Potts who invites him to breakfast, he meets his neighbors, the Owens, young Millie (Susan Strasberg) and the aforementioned Maggie, as well as their mother. , Flo (Betty Fields), who just wants Maggie to marry Adam Benson. She also meets her neighbors’ guest, spinster teacher Rosemary Sidney (Rosalid Russell). At the picnic that afternoon, Rosemary Sidney gets drunk and forces a neighbor Howard to promise to marry her. Maggie Owens seduces Hal, which arouses the jealousy of her sister and the hatred of Adam Benson, who refuses to give her the promised job and reports him to the police. The next morning, as Rosemary and Howard leave town to get married, Hal says goodbye to Maggie and declares his love to his possessive mother, to go to Tulsa. But thanks to the help of his sister, Maggie will run after him. The whole plot unfolds in 24 hours.

It is a southern melodrama that, in the quiet Spanish society of the time, was a scandal, despite the fact that the censorship infringed many cuts, which contributed powerfully to the establishment of Kim Novak as a star. The film was released in small American towns in December 1955 so that it could enter the Oscar selection, and in New York on February 17, 1956. It arrived in Spain on October 8 of that year.

‘Picnic’ wins the Oscar for the best artistic direction and decoration, and the best editing, and is nominated for the best film, the best supporting actor (Arthur O’Connell), the best direction and the best music.