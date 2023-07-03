Genoa – From the United States of America to Liguria. Pickleball, a hybrid that embraces racket sports, halfway between padel, tennis, badminton and table tennis, is becoming more and more popular at European and Italian level, achieving one success after another. After the medals won last May at the internationals in Frascati (Rome), the Ligurians Federico Piccinaglia, 50, and Alessandra De Rossi, 40, husband and wife, both members of Asd King Pickleball Savona, stand out once again on a podium. This time in France.

At the international Head Pickleball Open tournament which took place on Saturday 1 and Sunday 2 July in Palavas Les Flots (Montpellier), the two athletes, the only Italians in the race, won four medals – one gold, two silver and one bronze – paired with other athletes affiliated to the club of Nice, twinned with that of Savona. “Considering the prohibitive weather conditions, between the scorching heat and the wind blowing at over 50 kilometers per hour, it was an incredible result to say the least: I won gold in the men’s doubles paired with Bruno Dolet and silver in the mixed with Denis Dolet. Alessandra won bronze in the women’s doubles (category 5.0) and then silver in the mixed doubles category with Bruno Dolet”, says Federico Piccinaglia, with a past as a surfer behind him, and now promoter of pickleball with King Pickleball Savona.

A commitment recognized and appreciated by the Municipality of Savona, which recently received the members Piccinaglia, Alessandra De Rossi, Eleana Rodino and Andrea Rossi: “We have been rewarded for the results obtained, from the bronze won in the single by Alessandra at the European , to the medals obtained at the internationals in Rome – continues Piccinaglia – We are a unique reality of its kind that promotes in Liguria and neighboring regions the diffusion and knowledge of a sport that is an excellent partner of tennis: fun, inclusive and easy to learn . This is exactly why we are working for the creation of new fields in the Savona area in structures owned by the municipality, accessible to all”.

After the French race, the Savona team looks to the next challenges, primarily at the World Cup in Indonesia: “We have been contacted for participation in an Australian race that will be held in early August and in the world championships that will take place in Bali in September. We’re already training, we always go with a low profile to then put in the maximum effort and get the best result possible ”, concludes the sportsman.