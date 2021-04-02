Being a highly demanded option by the MotoGP riders community, Milestone wanted to offer this option for its new MotoGP 21 installment. The evolution of the games from this Italian studio is gradual, and MotoGP 21 It is one of the most desired games after the improvements that have been added in recent years. With more demanding physiques, falls are the order of the day and therefore, Picking up the bike after a fall is the star of the new MotoGP 21 trailer.

To date, suffering a crash in the MotoGP games did not get to penalize as much as it really does. And for this reason, they have thought about the opportunity to support one of the game options most demanded by the community of this game. Now, if you fall during the race, you will have to get up and run to the bike to pick it up and rejoin the track.

Forget the automatic respawn! With the new recovery function, if you fall, you will have to get back on the bike as quickly as possible! Every second counts. # MotoGP21 is coming

Without a doubt, it is an option that is very interesting, because it adds a much greater degree of realism in a game in which physics will play a fundamental role. We can intuit that this, as part of the configurable game options, can be enabled or disabled, in the same way that the rewind function can be used. But the truth is that on many occasions there will be no option of a second chance, as will be the multiplayer.

Every second counts, and under that motto it has been sought that the MotoGP 21 experience becomes more and more immersive. In addition to a renewed system of penalties, greater control of the motorcycle and the wear and tear of the components, having the skill not to fall will be essential to avoid wasting time recovering the motorcycle. A function that was not available in the preliminary version that was provided to us for our MotoGP 21 advance, but that we could intuit when we saw that the reappearance did not happen on the track, but in the area where the bike had stayed.

MotoGP 21 is one of the launches scheduled for the current month of April. And it is that as it was confirmed from the beginning, MotoGP 21 will arrive on April 22 on Xbox consoles and Playstation, as well as PC.

