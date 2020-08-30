Still from the video in which Bolsonaro mistakes a dwarf for a child during the inauguration of a thermoelectric plant in Brazil.

It is perhaps one of the most delusional images that the pandemic has given us. It happened on Tuesday 18, during the inauguration of a thermoelectric plant in Nioaque, in the State of Mato Grosso do Sul. Jair Bolsonaro, permanently without a mask, picks up a dwarf thinking it is a boy and greets the crowd. The dwarf, suddenly emboldened and in the arms of the president of Brazil, gives a surfer salute. “It is not a boy! He’s not a boy! ”A woman shouts from the crowd, and Bolsonaro just throws him back to the ground. I confess that I saw the video no less than fifteen times …