England is anxious about Harry Kane. The England captain emerged battered from Monday’s match against Iran. A blow to the ankle, received at the beginning of the second half, required some rest, some physiotherapy sessions and also an instrumental examination which is scheduled in these hours. Southgate says he’s optimistic, according to the English coach it’s just a blow, but obviously nobody wants to force the situation. And if Kane weren’t at 100%, Wilson could play the day after tomorrow against the USA, who had already entered the final match against Iran to replace Kane. Today, however, the English centre-forward took to the field with his team-mates for training. See also Queen's: Berrettini, winning debut: "I want another title". Sonego immediately outside

the words — Meanwhile, in the Al Wakra sports centre, goalkeeper Jordan Pickford recounted his state of mind after the excellent start to the World Cup: “It was a good debut, with six goals: the best way to open the tournament. Iran he’s not an easy opponent. We were good in approaching the match.” Six goals scored and also two conceded, even when the result of the match was no longer in question. And Pickford, of course, would have preferred not to sign them: “We know how important the defensive phase is and we work a lot on this. We always want to keep a clean sheet. We conceded one goal to Iran to make it 4-0 and one goal per game from a penalty. Among other things, I made a good save from Azmoun’s shot, but the penalty came in the following play. I’m never happy to concede a goal and I hope I don’t let the USA score.” See also Sports programming for this Friday, July 1

the ambition — Pickford has the ambition to establish himself among the best goalkeepers in the tournament: “But there are many very good colleagues. Courtois is doing very well with Real and Neuer has been expressing himself at a high level for a long time. It’s nice to watch all these World Cup games, nothing is taken for granted as evidenced by Saudi Arabia’s victory against Argentina: the final result was told to us when we were already on the pitch for training.The playing conditions are excellent: in the debut against Iran it was cold in the stands , but he looked great on the pitch.”

anxiety kane — Talking about his captain’s health, Pickford is optimistic: “I think Kane is fine. He took a beating, but he trained with us on the pitch today. When he came out against Iran, Callum came on in his place.” Wilson who was good and made an assist. It is clear that Harry is our leader, the captain, the player that everyone is looking for on the pitch and we hope that he will always be available.” There is also a judgment on Jude Bellingham, man of the match against Iran: “Bellingham is a fantastic boy and already very mature. His character qualities were also seen in Dortmund. He made a magnificent debut at the World Cup “. See also Efraín Flores remembers the promise he made to Jorge Vergara about Chivas

rainbow band — Finally, a comment on the sanctions threatened by Fifa in the event of the use of the rainbow armband: “The team wanted Harry to wear it, but the final decision was no longer ours. And it must be said that we could not run the risk of Kane being booked and possibly a subsequent disqualification.”

