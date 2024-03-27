The Italian government returns to talk about the ban on the sale of vehicles equipped with combustion engines in Europe starting from 2035. And we know, when this happens, the words that the representatives of the majority pronounce are unlikely to be in favor of this deadline. This case is no different from the others: the protagonist was Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, who announced possible time variations.

Stop 2035 modified?

“Having taken note of the sentiment that is spreading at a European level, the deadline of 2035 with the stop to new endothermic cars could be modified“the words pronounced by Minister Pichetto in videoconference with the second 'Automotive Eurotribuna Politics' of #ForumAutoMotive and reported by Ansa. “In Europe we have today recorded a awareness of reality compared to the leap forward in recent years with the race to electric. I believe that the 2035 objective will be modified given the sentiment that is spreading at a European level”he added.

Electric protagonist…

The minister then spoke about the role of electric vehicles in the future of mobility: it will be the protagonist, but not as the only player in the field. “If the goal is the decarbonization of mobility, then biofuels will also be needed – underlined Pichetto – Electric has a great future. The electric car fleet could reach 5-6 million in Italy by 2030, but this will depend on the spending capacity of the Italian citizen. Costs remain high“.

…but not alone

Also for this reason, green alternative solutions to electricity must be found. One above all, the one that the government has been pushing for for some time: i biofuels. “We will ask the new European Commission to include biofuels in the European taxonomy, going beyond planes and ships. We are an excellence in this sector“concluded Pichetto.