‘Stop rail’ in Amritsar against farmers bill In Amritsar, Punjab, the ‘Rail Stop’ campaign is going on by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti. This protest is being held against the Farmers Bill. The committee’s general secretary SS Pandher said, “The Akali Dal is not taking a clear stand. They are still trying to stay in the coalition and are doing politics. ‘

Preparation of challenge to farmers bill in SC The Punjab government is fully prepared to challenge the recently passed Kisan Bill in the Supreme Court. Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said that agriculture is a state subject and the central government has no right to interfere in the affairs of the state. The agriculture bill was passed despite opposition parties’ walkout in Parliament.

Women also participated in the demonstration Farmers are protesting in different parts of India against the agriculture bill. Women also participated in this protest of farmers in Jalandhar.

Farmers demonstrated in Mohali too In Mohali, Punjab, farmers blocked effigies and burnt effigies in protest against the farmers bill. During this time people also raised slogans.

Farmers have come on the streets on tractor trolleys in different parts of India. Farmers stopped trains, took out rallies, burnt effigies, raised slogans. His placards against the Farmers Bill are still up in the sky. On the other hand, on Friday, Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal had said, “The US rocked Japan with an atomic bomb.” An Akali Dal bomb (Shiromani Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur resigns from the Modi cabinet) has shaken PM Narendra Modi. Actually, Sukhbir Singh Badal said this while addressing a public meeting in Muktsar, Punjab. On the issue of farmers bill, every party wants to describe Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as ‘enemy’ of farmers. Just different tactics continue the attack.