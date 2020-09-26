‘Stop rail’ in Amritsar against farmers bill
In Amritsar, Punjab, the ‘Rail Stop’ campaign is going on by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti. This protest is being held against the Farmers Bill. The committee’s general secretary SS Pandher said, “The Akali Dal is not taking a clear stand. They are still trying to stay in the coalition and are doing politics. ‘
Preparation of challenge to farmers bill in SC
The Punjab government is fully prepared to challenge the recently passed Kisan Bill in the Supreme Court. Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal said that agriculture is a state subject and the central government has no right to interfere in the affairs of the state. The agriculture bill was passed despite opposition parties’ walkout in Parliament.
Women also participated in the demonstration
Farmers are protesting in different parts of India against the agriculture bill. Women also participated in this protest of farmers in Jalandhar.
Farmers demonstrated in Mohali too
In Mohali, Punjab, farmers blocked effigies and burnt effigies in protest against the farmers bill. During this time people also raised slogans.
