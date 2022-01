On New Year’s Day, Rijkswaterstaat plucked two over-65s off the highway who wanted to go from Ermelo to Spijkenisse with a 45 km car. The two were driving on the A12 near Utrecht when a road inspector got in touch with them. A recovery vehicle had to be involved to tow the cart to a place where the two are allowed to drive.

