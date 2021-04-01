Amazon has punched the price of Persona 5 Royal edition – one of the best JRPGs released in recent years – all the way down to £ 25, with prices matched on the PSN Store for the Deluxe Edition!

That probably leaves most of you that picked up the standard edition of Persona 5 for free on PlayStation Plus wondering what bang for your buck you’re getting with the Royal edition of the game.

Royal is essentially the definitive version of Persona 5 that makes a lot of improvements on the base game. You won’t have to spend as much time raising your social stats, as Royal introduces plenty of new features to speed up the process, including playing video games and studying at the library. This makes it possible to max out your social stats in a single playthrough if you’re wise with your time. Not only that, but the digital PS Store version is the Deluxe Edition, which comes with a set of cosmetics for the character Kasumi.

