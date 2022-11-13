Llong delivery times? High prices? If you want to buy a campervan, you have to be patient and solvent. But there are alternatives. Mitsubishi shows how a pick-up can be turned into a camper thanks to a few exquisite ingredients. With all-wheel drive, off-road reduction and limited-slip differential, the Explorer, which is based on an L200 flatbed truck, is the master climber who hardly ever has to capitulate in the face of a steep driveway and no matter how big a mud hole. And if all else fails, the Munchausen number is always a good choice. With a powerful winch on the bow, the off-road camper can pull himself out of the morass like the baron of lies. The pinch of adventure rounds off the concept successfully. We’ve taken the survivalist on less muddy trails, but we’ve also gotten to know its diverse qualities there.

The L200 is one of the veterans at Mitsubishi, it is a decent chunk. The top version with the double cab and the 150 hp 2.2-liter four-cylinder diesel is 5.31 meters long and weighs 2147 kilograms. Speed ​​is not one of the pick-up values, even if a top speed of 171 km/h should be possible, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h takes 13.5 seconds. In addition, the attachments and superstructures worsen the already not great aerodynamic properties. When the Explorer breaks the 100 km/h mark, the wind roars around the roof rack and drowns out the dominant singing of the 20-inch off-road tires with deep tread.

High consumption, large tank

Camping and off-road equipment also drives up consumption. While the L200 in everyday wardrobe already requires 7.9 liters of diesel according to the standard, the consumption of the camper increases to around ten liters of fuel. So take your foot off the gas and cruise leisurely, possibly relying on the tight 400 Newton meters of torque peak (at 1750 revolutions per minute), if the Explorer in connection with the six-stage automatic converter is very relaxed and quite comfortable. 75 liters of diesel fit into the tank, which is enough for lush stages.



Even if the journey is the destination, at the end of the journey the Explorer surprises with a whole range of clever equipment details. You sleep on the upper floor, the Gentletent GT roof tent is mounted on the powder-coated stainless steel hardtop (4400 euros) of the platform. It is unfolded for overnight stays, and in less than three minutes a compressor fills the air chambers that replace the usual linkage. An aluminum ladder goes up, the lying surface is enough for two and measures 220 by 140 centimetres. The roof tent, which costs 2,400 euros, has been tested in storms and can withstand severe storms. Body care takes place outdoors. A two-sided awning protects against sun and rain, but there is no wet cell like we know it from motorhomes. But there is an outdoor shower with an electric pump that pumps the water from a 12-liter canister on the loading area to the shower head.







Solid equipment, easy to manoeuvre

The water supply is part of the kitchen module, which can be pulled out on roller bearings after opening the tailgate and then offers a two-burner gas cooker, a folding sink, cutlery drawer and a compressor cooler with a capacity of 32 liters. At a good 5000 euros, it costs about the same as the electrical installation, the heart of which, a 100-hour gel battery, together with a 100-watt solar panel and an inverter, provides 230-volt on-board voltage. The entire equipment is solidly attached and survives even the harder cross-country ride unscathed. Not only does the air suspension on the rear axle make it much more comfortable than on the standard L200.



The camping pick-up is therefore easy to drive and, thanks to the reversing camera, can be maneuvered relatively easily even in narrow passages. The equipment weighs almost 400 kilograms, so there is still plenty of additional loading capacity before the permissible total weight of 3110 kilograms is exceeded. There is plenty of storage space in and between the modules under the hardtop, and the L200 can also carry up to 3000 kilograms. The off-road camper quickly becomes an eye-catcher on the pitches, whereby sanitary facilities should be part of their infrastructure, because there is no on-board toilet. Is it now a real mobile home replacement?

Well, despite all the positive forecasts, pick-ups lead a niche existence with us. And the Explorer should hardly be on the watch list for an average camper. Especially since the L200 costs at least 33,990 euros and the lavish equipment has to be paid for with more than 30,000 euros. But it has considerable appeal for a special target group that values ​​traction and off-road capability in order to follow the rough call of the wilderness, but does not want to be on the road with a large and heavier expedition vehicle all year round. At off-road events you are in the very best of company with him.