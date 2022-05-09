Every day that the war in Ukraine lasts longer, the bill that will come after the war increases: that of rebuilding the badly devastated country. In early April, a group of international economists estimated the cost at $200 billion to $500 billion, depending on the duration and scale of the war. The Ukrainian government itself now estimates damage of 600 billion dollars† Plans for a Marshall Plan for Ukraine are circulating here and there, similar to US support for Europe after World War II.

The greater the expected damages, the greater the temptation among Western politicians to force Russia to contribute to the reconstruction. What makes this idea of ​​forced reparations all the more appealing is that the Russian money seems to be up for grabs. Now that Russian oligarchs’ superyachts are already on the chain, and now that Western countries have frozen some 300 billion dollars in currency reserves from the Russian central bank, Russian assets can also be completely taken away, it is becoming increasingly common. ‘Pick them bald’, the Russians, for Ukraine.

On Monday, EU foreign affairs coordinator Josep Borrell pleaded for the seizure of money from the Russian central bank. “I would be very much for that, because it would make a lot of sense,” he said in an interview with business newspaper Financial Times. The money is already “in our pockets,” said the Spaniard. Western countries have frozen Russian foreign exchange reserves based in the West (estimated to be half of the total reserves of $631 billion). Reconstructing Ukraine will cost “an incredible amount of money,” Borrell said. “This is one of the most important political questions on the table: who is going to pay for the reconstruction of Ukraine?”

Taliban

In an interview with the Financial Times, EU foreign affairs chief Borrell cites a recent precedent: last year, after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, the US government froze $7 billion in reserves from the Afghan central bank, which were deposited in New York. Earlier this year, President Joe Biden went a step further. He took that 7 billion and divided it as he pleases: 3.5 billion goes to aid for the Afghans, 3.5 billion is set aside for American victims of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001, who are trying lawsuits at the Afghan pot. money to come. “Someone has to explain to me why what is good for Afghan money is not good for Russian money,” Borrell said.

Charles Michel, president of the European Council that includes the EU heads of government, made a similar statement recently. In a conversation With the Ukrainian news agency Interfax-Ukraine, he said he is having the Council’s lawyers investigate how Russian assets can be legally seized to pay for Ukraine’s reconstruction. According to him, this is a matter of ‘honesty’ and ‘justice’.

The memories of the aftermath of the two world wars play here in a curious way. After World War I, Germany was forced to pay hefty reparations in the Treaty of Versailles. After the Second World War, Germany pay again, but it also received a lot of support: the Marshall Aid. In 2022, the idea is that Russia will have to pay for large-scale aid for Ukraine with forced reparations. The discussion is also taking place in the US – and preparations are already being made there. President Biden recently signed a decree to sell the property of wealthy Russians.

Legal Obstacles

Seizing currency reserves from the Russian central bank seems more difficult. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen recently said such a move would be “not taken lightly”. It may require special legislation, she said.

Stephan Schilll, professor of international and economic law at the University of Amsterdam, says on the phone that there are “quite a few legal obstacles” to the seizure of foreign oligarch and central bank money.

In the European Union and its member states, he says, there is “no existing legal framework” for it. And international law is also an obstacle. In modern international law, the professor says, the property of individuals and companies has often been given specific treaty protection against “arbitrary or discriminatory steps by governments”. Schilll: “We have drifted further and further away from the idea that the government can just take whatever it wants.”

The assets of foreign governments, as managed by central banks, are also protected by the principle of state immunity, such as that in a UN convention is described† In principle, states have no jurisdiction over each other’s property. The principle isn’t absolute, says Schilll, but the exceptions are limited.

You can see this in the rulings of the International Court of Justice. This United Nations court is not likely to deviate from the principle of state immunity, including in cases of war reparations.

In 2012 filed a dispute between Italy and Germany about reparations after the forced employment of an Italian by Nazi Germany before this court in The Hague. Italy had seized a villa on Lake Como that was owned by the German state. In doing so, the Court of Appeal ruled that Italy had violated German state immunity. Germany had already made reparations as provided for in international treaties, the court also stated at the time.

Reparations, says Schill, are usually arranged in treaties in history – for example, just after the Second World War. By seizing assets of another country during a war, you circumvent that entire process. “Of course you can do that, but whether it is legal is another question.”