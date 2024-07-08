The Italian government is once again talking about a ban on petrol and diesel starting in 2035. And, as always, it is doing so in a critical manner towards the decision taken by the European Union: this time it was the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Picket Fratin to contest this deadline as the final date after which it will no longer be possible to sell vehicles equipped with ICE engines.

Pichetto and the ICE 2035 stop

“When we talk about European Union rules there is also the ideological partof the dream, especially when you think 15 years ahead. And deciding that in 2035 there should no longer be cars with thermal combustion engines is ideology“, the words spoken by the minister during the “Renewable Energy Forum, Renewable Thinking 2024” in Saint-Vincent and reported by Ansa.

Confidence in biofuels

According to Pichetto Fratin, even if in reality this point of view is substantially shared by the entire government majority, electric cannot be considered the only viable option for the decarbonisation of mobility. And among the many other solutions to draw from there is also the one linked to biofuels: “We need to ask ourselves why they are not yet in the European taxonomy, because it is not good to have a fuel that reduces emissions by 95%. I believe it is more of a national interest than of the European Union and, in a country like Italy, intervening by reducing emissions by 90% with biofuel would be a significant step forward”.