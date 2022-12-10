Minister Pichetto Fratin, Raco appointed spokesperson and head of communication. Corrado as head of the press office

Gilberto Pichetto Fratin for the communication of his dicastery he focuses on the continuity and consolidation of professional and human relationships. The Minister of the Environment and Energy Security has chosen to work alongside two experienced professionals with whom he has found himself in good harmony in his recent past.

It’s about Emmanuel Racoappointed spokesperson and head of communication and of Fiorella Conrad as head of the press office, a position he already held with Pichetto Fratin Deputy Minister of Economic Development with the Draghi government.

