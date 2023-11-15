Times, wages, culture: the electric transition of mobility in Italy passes through these three key points. Word of Gilberto Picket FratinMinister of the Environment and Energy Transition, who spoke at the Automotive Business Summit 2023 organized by Il Sole 24 ore: according to him, the delay in the process of electrification of transport and mobility in our country is linked to some glaring factors, which concern mainly the economic aspect of people’s lives.

Delayed electrical transition

“The nature of the delay in Italy in the transition towards electric cars is mainly an economic fact because the average Italian salary would need to an integration of at least 50 or 60% to be on par with the German wage – the words of the minister reported by Ansa – In fact sI should have an incentive, a public contribution for electricity triple or quadruple in size compared to the current allocation which, however, is part of the budget of my previous ministry, Mimit. I believe this is one of the main barriers.”

Picket on the scrapyard

Pichetto Fratin then focused on the theme of scrapping, which according to him consists of an action to be carried out compatibly with the state budget. And speaking of the state budget he explained: “We also have a state balance that cannot afford interventions of this kind, therefore the path is that which concerns the industrial system, the production system to arrive at prices that are compatible with the market. Even in Spain, for example, electric is not so popular because naturally if the vehicle costs 60,000, 70,000 or 80,000 euros with an average salary of 1,200 euros it means that it will take 4 or 5 years of work to reach that goal” .

Obsolete fleet

Finally, the minister touched on the aspect of renewal of the Italian fleeta process that shows no signs of accelerating, at least not at the set pace. “Italy has 40 million vehicles, it has two and a half million Euro 1 and Euro 2 vehicles which pollute 28 times more than Euro 6 – concluded Pichetto Fratin – When I was at the Mise there was a provision where with Minister Giorgetti we encouraged the exchange towards Euro 5 and Euro 6 in which whoever sold a Euro 1 or Euro 2 he took the incentive to buy something better“.