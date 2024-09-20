Pichetto Fratin, “With nuclear we will save 34 billion a year”

The Minister of the Environment Gilberto Pichetto Fratin announces, in an interview with Presswhich will be launched within the year a bill for the relaunch of nuclear energy. Thus “our country will save up to 34 billion euros per year” and in 2030 we will move “from experimentation to production of new nuclear modules”. On Green Deal EU “Italy’s position has always been clear: We have never questioned the final objectives, that is, to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, but the tools imposed to do so. We have called for abandoning the ideological environmentalism that for many years has been the basis of many European choices. More realism and less idealism”.

On green cars and homes “the government will work, especially with the new Commission and the new European Parliament, to achieve common goals by proposing a path compatible with the economic and social policies of our country. We ask to be able to achieve it by defending the interests of Italian families and businesses”. For the cost of energy “the only solution is the new generation nuclear power to be combined with energy produced by traditional renewables. We are working, without any delay, to allow Italy to be ready and prepared. With 22% nuclear in our future national energy mix, we could save our country up to 34 billion a year“.

The waste? “We could still leave the old ones in France and England, continuing to pay rent. The real problem is the low and medium intensity waste, especially of sanitary origin, that we produce daily. For that we have the duty to find the solution with one or more national repositories”