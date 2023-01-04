The government returns to speak after being attacked from several fronts regarding the halt to the cut in excise duties on fuel, a decision that has caused petrol and diesel prices to rise again. And it does it through the mouth of Gilbert Piquet Fratin, Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, who was asked on the microphones of Zapping on Rai Radio1 precisely about this political choice. Which, according to him, does penalize Italian motorists when refueling, but still does so “bearable“.

“The assessment on the decision to abolish the cut in excise duties on fuel means lower taxes elsewhere. The first intervention on excise duties was made because we were breaking through the two euros per litre. Today we evaluated ourselves with respect to priorities and we made an intervention of 21 billion regarding bills – his words reported by Ansa – The intervention on excises has gradually decreased because the price remains physiologically bearable. Somewhere you have to balance”. The truth is that the government’s decision was heavily criticized by the oppositions, with the leader of IV and of the Third Pole Matteo Renzi at the forefront who attacked the majority because he had promised “big news and started increasing gasoline, tolls and cigarettes. Then they say the fun is over. Perhaps the free ride is over for motorists”.

Pichetto Fratin then concentrated on another hot topic in the automotive field: that of the manufacturing process electrification. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni herself described the stop to the sale of vehicles with internal combustion engines in Europe from 2035 as an “unreasonable and harmful measure”, the aforementioned minister is on the same line of thought who speaks of a gradual transition: “Considering that the future of mobility will be the overcoming of current engines and fossil fuels, in the short term we are convinced that a regulatory flexibility which must accompany the production system and the choice of the automotive sector. Today Italy is able to supply synthetic, non-polluting fuel. We need to accompany the change in the production system in which there are 300 thousand people employed and one million people with all related activities”.