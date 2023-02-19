The decision of the European Parliament to approve the law which effectively prohibits the sale of new petrol and diesel cars starting from 2035 in the Old Continent is also shaking up Italian politics. In recent days several government and opposition representatives have clashed on the issue, and in the last few hours also the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security Gilberto Piquet Fratin he exposed himself almost in defense of the European Union, without however hiding the risks of this provision and all the consequences that the latter could have on the induced.

“It is normal that there is concern about the occupational risks deriving from the stop to cars with internal combustion engines from 2035, but I don’t see an EU that chooses not to confront the car manufacturers – his words collected by Ansa on the occasion of the conference “Changes in progress on energy saving” which was held in Cameri, in the province of Novara – Despite all the budgetary difficulties to propose possible incentives, we must not make electric cars only for the rich“. Making electric mobility accessible to all is therefore the number one priority for those who actually want to impose this electric mobility, always taking into account the energy problems that still exist: “We need to focus on renewable energies, limit fossil fuels, coal and oil above all, then increase the supply of gas. Choices that must be shared in Europe“.

Instead, Paolo, the European Commissioner for the Economy, is much more in favor of this measure Gentiloniwho as a guest of Lilli Gruber on “Otto e mezzo” on La7 explained: “As regards the ecological transition, we must decide like Europe and the Italians if this transition exists, because it is a global challenge, with huge American and Chinese investments. I think we have to stay in this match. Moreover, the decision on petrol and diesel cars was shared by all European governments, including the Italian one. We must accompany these measures with support tools”.