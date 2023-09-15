In ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’, the Gonzales and Maldini organized a party to cheer up ‘Charito’, who was left with after-effects after the accident. That is why Junior, ‘Teresita’s’ son, encouraged everyone to play on the street of Las Nuevas Lomas. Joel and Cristóbal were the ones who agreed to bring out their respective teams; However, neither of them wanted to have Macarena in their paintings because she was salty. Finally, Joel was the one who had to accept it to complete the five players. The popular ‘Fish Face’, knowing that he doesn’t play anything, his best friend, never passed the ball to him.

