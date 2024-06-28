Teatro Piccolo in Milan, among the candidates for the general secretary also the partner of the presenter Rossella Brescia

The government Melons continues to be interested in cultural seats. The last case concerns the Piccolo Theater in Milanwhere the figure of is missing general secretary. A position that is not strictly necessary but strategic for the balance of power. The siege by the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano – according to what La Repubblica has learned – it would have started last November with the appointment of Geronimo LaRussathe son of the President of the Senate, on the board of directors. On the occasion of the most important game: the management of the theater, now led by Claudio Longhiexpiring in December. A student of Luca Ronconi, a man of culture, who in these four years has left a mark on the theatre contemporary twist.

Sangiuliano – continues La Repubblica – he intends to appoint a secretary general alongside hima managerial figure provided for by the statute but vacant since the times of Strehler, to be resurrected precisely to closely mark Longhi. He made it known in no uncertain terms the other day, through a Geronimo La Russa so fierce as to present a list of welcome names: the directors Paolo Valerio (current director of the Friuli Venezia Giulia theatre with a career mainly in the North-East), Andrea Nails (Catholic free hitter), and the choreographer Luciano Cannito (president of the Mercadante of Naples, companion of Rossella Brescia and a thing for musicals).

Without going into the merits of the curricula, it is evident that no one is an administrative profile in accordance with an assignment which, among other things, would involve a additional managerial salary to be budgeted. News also regarding Cinecittà to Rome. Joseph De Mitason of Ciriaco, resigned from the position, Manuela was chosen in his place Hand-hunter which – according to what Il Fatto Quotidiano has learned – would be closely linked to Arianna Melonithe prime minister’s sister.