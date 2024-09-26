“The aim of the short film presented today is to raise awareness both at a community level, to be alongside patients in their treatment and, hopefully, recovery journey, but the aim of raising awareness is also to make patients aware of the treatment scenarios and possibilities, thus increasing their chances of treatment”. This was stated by Carmen Piccolo, medical director of Gilead Sciences Italia, on the sidelines of the presentation of ‘Luce tra i fratelli. Il viaggio di Mira, dalla scoperta della malattia alla speranza con Car-T’. A 2D animated short film, produced by students of the three-year course in cinema and animation at Naba and promoted by Gilead Sciences with the patronage of Ail-Associazione italiana contro le leukemia-linfomi e mieloma and La Lampada di Aladino Ets.

The short film tells the patient journey of the patient who undergoes Car-T, from the moment of diagnosis to treatment and remission. A journey made of obstacles, fears, failures, anxiety and uncertainty about what the future holds, until the day when the possibility of a cure and a new innovative therapy arrives: Car-T, which represent the moment in which hope is rekindled. “In contexts of pathology where initially there were extremely poor prognoses, today there are also stories of recovery”, concludes Piccolo.