The director of the Lombardy Regional Transplant Center, on the sidelines of the press conference ‘Donation is a treasure not to be wasted. Cytomegalovirus (CMV) infection, a post-transplant threat’.

“The new approach to transplant management in Lombardy was conceived a few years ago but, due to the pandemic, it was not possible to implement it immediately. However, today we can say that the improvement is tangible: in February of this year in fact, we have exceeded the national average”, said Giuseppe Piccolo, director of the Lombardy Regional Transplant Center, on the sidelines of the press conference organized by Edra, with the unconditional contribution of Takeda, entitled ‘Donation is a wealth not to be wasted.’ cytomegalovirus (cmv) infection, a threat post-transplantation’.

“In March 2022 there was a strong will on the part of the councilorship to recognize that organ and tissue donation must take root in hospitals as one of the treatment pathways – added Piccolo – which needs organization and which must have al the hospital coordinators of the donation, which oversee the wards, are at the center. This path involves investments in training, in the involvement of the health professionals, in motivation, in the care of the team. Finally – concluded the director of the Lombardy Regional Transplant Center – the hospital coordinations of the donation can make the culture of donation grow through information”.