La Spezia – The plan presented by Spezia Calcio hit the mark. The Provincial Supervisory Commission, which met this morning, gave positive opinion regarding the variations of use presented by the club in view of the match against Pisa on 8 October.

The act of consent, this is its name in technical jargon, has arrived. Now the ball passes into the hands of the Lega Serie B. The possibility of requesting authorization to play the derby with the Tuscans with three out of four active sectors, ensuring the essential technical facilities in the grandstand under construction.

In short, the last word belongs to the League and the Football Federation. The engineer Carlo Longhi, member of the systems commission of the National Professional League, has already made a couple of inspections of the Picco, detecting some structural deficiencies. He will return on September 29th. Then he will check the latest parameters and, if the visit is successful, we will move on to the next step: obtaining favorable opinions from Gos and Federation and League commissions.