02/29/2024

The director of International Affairs at the Central Bank (BC), Paulo Picchetti, said this Thursday, the 29th, that labor market data will continue to be analyzed in monetary policy decisions along with other indicators. The comment, made in a press interview during the break between the G20 meetings, follows the announcement today that unemployment in January (7.6%) was below expectations (7.8%).

The minutes of the latest decision by the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) showed the BC's greater concern with the impacts of the heated labor market on the objective of inflation convergence to the target. “I will reinforce the message in the minutes. We make it clear that this is a concern and that we will continue to monitor the data. Today, we know new employment data, which will be taken into consideration not in isolation, but together with another set of indicators”, commented Picchetti.

“In short, it continues to be a concern and we continue to monitor the data as it appears”, reinforced the BC director.