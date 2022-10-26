Piccareta, a “Finnish” in Rome: “I beat Helsinki, now Mou is betting on my young players”

Before winning the Scudetto with the Giallorossi Under 17 team of Zalewski and Bove, the coach had won the Suomen Cup with Inter Turku overcoming the next opponents of Roma in the Europa League: “Pellegrini and teammates will have no problems, but do not underestimate the match, the Hjk will play the match of their life “



