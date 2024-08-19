Trying to sell on the black market a Picasso in the hands of the Reina Sofia Museum in Madrid may seem a relatively crude operation unless it had happened to Donald Trump before. The former president of the United States discovered in 2017 that The two sisters, he renoir from his office, which impressed everyone who entered, actually hung on the walls of the Art Institute of Chicago. Since then, trying to hit the jackpot like that has been the dream of many, even in Albacete.

This week, the National Police arrested five people who were trying to sell three paintings by Picasso and another by Benjamín Palencia through an auction house based in the city of La Mancha. Picasso The most expensive, a medium-sized painting of a woman’s portrait, was asked for more than 10 million euros by the scammers. For a cubist figure, three million and for another million, a copy of the drawing. Two figures and a dovewhich Picasso painted in 1956 and is part of the Reina Sofía collection, they asked for 200,000 euros. For the landscape by Benjamín Palencia, in the style of the Vallecas School of which he is considered the founder, they asked for 3,500 euros..

Behind such an operation is Antonio López, head of the National Police Heritage Unit attached to the Generalitat Valenciana, who began the investigation in January. When they were questioned, the owners said that it was an inheritance, but the police already knew that years ago they had made an inquiry about the authenticity of the work and received a report against it. “However, this is like having a counterfeit banknote, you keep going until you manage to plant it on someone,” López explains by telephone.

Only two days after this operation, the police arrested a man in Madrid. Two years earlier, the police had intercepted a Spaniard, originally from Granada, with a painting by Leonardo da Vinci at the border between France and Italy. The French police found a small portrait in the trunk of the car with the title Portrait of Giacommo Trivulzio valued at 1.3 billion euros and about to be delivered.

“He was going to meet a client in Milan. The work was framed and put in a wooden box in the trunk,” summarises one of the Heritage agents who participated in the discovery. Finally, El Prado certified that it was a copy and, two years later, the owner of a painting that does not even exist has been arrested. In the case of Da Vinci, the fact that he did not sign his works makes it difficult to fully record his work, beyond the two dozen paintings that are known. According to experts, the Portrait of Giacommo Trivulzio It was made in the early 20th century in imitation of the style of Milanese Renaissance portraits. The Prado valued the forgery at a very decent 3,500 euros.

Spain is a major black spot in the world of fake art and heritage trafficking, the fourth largest illegal business in the world after drug, arms and people trafficking, says Commissioner López. This black market is fuelled by two temptations as old as mankind: greed and decorating the ceilings of caves. “Who would dare to pay thousands of euros for a painting that is in the Reina Sofía?” explains the head of the Police Heritage Department. “The less experienced and those who think they are looking at a bargain. They make you believe that you have been lucky to find it and this work that is worth much more,” he answers.

What matters most is what happens closer to home. To make sure you don’t miss anything, subscribe. KEEP READING

At the same time, the art world is the perfect limbo for money laundering. When contacts between art dealers and buyers take place online through auction sites, it is relatively easy to uncover the scam and locate the fraudsters, but a large part of the money is transferred via email between individuals, people in the art world and fake experts.

In one of the most important operations of the Heritage Unit, Commissioner Antonio López recalls, he posed as a powerful art buyer, which allowed the police to seize five Picasso, valued at 160 million euros. On another occasion he discovered a fake Modigliani detecting titanium white among the colours, when its use was after the death of the Italian artist in 1920.

In the ranking of forgeries, Picasso is one of the favourites given his enormous production. According to the catalogue by Christian Zervos that compiles all his work, the painter from Malaga signed more than 15,600 works, including paintings, sculptures, engravings and drawings. With such a production, “the forgeries follow two paths,” explains López. “In some cases, they copy the style and complement it with illegal documents thanks to a network of false experts who guarantee an artistic importance that the works do not have,” as is the case of one of the Picasso confiscated that reproduces a cubist figure, and, in others “the original is directly copied and the signature is placed”, as is the case of Two figures and a dove of the Reina Sofia.

All those arrested this week were released after making statements to the police. The mere possession of a copy is not a crime, unless a signature is added to it or the person is trying to deceive by selling it or false documents are included. Article 270 of the Penal Code punishes with prison sentences of six months to four years anyone who plagiarizes, distributes or reproduces, for financial gain, any artistic work.

Since Michelangelo forged a Roman sculpture in the 15th century that he aged by urinating on it regularly and then buried to fake its discovery, the art of forgery continues to leave some goals like the one that Trump and many museums in the world have conceded. In his book Famous counterfeiters (Editorial Elba) Harry Bellet, expert in art of The World, He claims that 40% of the works at the Metropolitan Museum of Art are fake or wrongly attributed, citing Thomas Hoving, the former director of the New York museum, as his source. With far fewer doubts about the veracity of what he sees, in recent years, curator López has been creating a museum of forgery in his offices in Valencia, which houses more than 200 works by artists such as Sorolla, Genovés, Modigliani, Dalí and Andy Warhol.

Subscribe here to our newsletter about Madrid, published every Tuesday and Friday.