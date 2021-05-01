Knowing that Pablo Picasso was very reluctant to give interviews, the young and intrepid Manuel Mejido, a young Mexican journalist living in France, chose a ploy. He appeared at the door of ‘La Californie’, the famous villa of the Maestro in Antibes on behalf of the ‘Centro Republicano Español de México’, an organization that helped emigrate and welcomed countless Spanish exiles in that country. Picasso, who was a recognized defender of the Spanish republic, consented to the interview.

To get to the Côte d’Azur, Mejido managed to borrow a brand new blue DS 19 with which he presented himself in the company of some of Picasso’s friends. He was surprised by the enthusiasm of his young visitor who claimed to have been sent to France to interview him by Spanish exiles in Mexico.

During the interview, Picasso was absent for a couple of hours before returning to talk about politics and art. “I have never stopped dreaming or painting,” the painter explained to the journalist then, and invited him to follow him. In front of his eyes, “The Garlands of Peace” appeared painted … on the side of the DS! The work represented a family, some flowers and a tree. Before the gaze of the surprised journalist, Picasso signed his work on one of the fenders.

The scene was photographed by one of those present and, even today, Mejido keeps numerous photos of the DS, Picasso and the group of friends who attended the unusual artistic ‘happening’. On his return to Paris, Mejido bought the DS for $ 1,000 and immediately resold it at a Parisian art gallery for 6,000. From that moment, the track of the car was lost and the journalist assumes that it must remain in the hands of a private collector.