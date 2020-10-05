“Basically, when we talk about abstract art, we always say it’s music. When we want to say good things about it, we talk about music. Everything becomes music (…). I think that’s why I don’t like music. »Apotheosis of a vulgate, which he has fun like a good wizard to spread, these words of Picasso are, for the amateurs going beyond the apparent provocation, the seeds of a reflection around the place of music in his work and his life.

Violin and sheet of music, Paris, autumn 1912.

RMN-Grand Palais (Musée national Picasso-Paris) / Adrien Didierjean © Succession Picasso 2020

The exhibition “Les Musiques de Picasso” is in line with the editorial line of the Philharmonie, which wants to forge links between different artistic disciplines, in particular with the visual arts in the history of art. We will discover a chronothematic journey, in nine sections, developed by Cécile Godefroy, curator of this exhibition. This ambitious project brings together protean and unique works, on loan from the many museums dedicated to the artist and from private collectors. In a systematic dialogue, these are coupled with the musical recordings concerned, to illustrate the advanced argument. A consistent organization for an exceptional installation.

Picasso loves flesh and blood music. Richter when he comes to see him to talk. Satie, when he mentions it.Helene Parmelin

Music is in fact omnipresent in the painter’s career, but in widely different aspects according to the moments of his life. The musical imagination is at the heart of the work. From this complexity, eminently developed in the exhibition, the painter’s first music resonates like an artistic heritage. Unlike his modernist peers, Picasso’s revolution was not that of the pictorial subject, but that of its representation. And, in a paradox of filiation but also of rupture, he takes up the masters: Goya or Vélasquez for still lifes with the instrument, Renoir or Toulouse-Lautrec for cabaret scenes or portraits of singers at a café-concert, in like the melancholy drawing by Yvette Guilbert (Singer, 1901, charcoal and colored pencils on paper), accompanied by an interpretation of the popular song Le P’tit Cochon.

Music, Pablo Picasso’s cultural heritage

Music is, from childhood and above all, a cultural heritage for the Spaniard. Evidenced by the omnipresence of the representation of the guitar in his work. In iron, wire, paper, fabric, whole or decomposed, the instrument, popular and mythical for its compatriots, grabs you at every turn of the exhibition. Spain is also a disastrous music, a paso-doble for a killing in the arena, where the painter liked so much. A video extract, accompanied by the music of Manitas de Plata, will allow us to feel the jubilation of the bull races.

Music for Picasso is also an object of Cubist experimentation with, for example, his Homme à la mandolin (1911). Or, later, a bucolic, carnal and passionate evocation through its aubades by the representation of Dionysian instruments – pan flute or clarinet – which will give Flute Player and Naked Woman (1970).

Far from the initiatory walk or the hagiographic retrospective, the exhibition “Les musiques de Picasso” is a research where the subject is embodied by auditory and visual solicitations. The multiplicity of Picasso’s relationships with music is not reduced to those mentioned here. This study of the interaction between this art and the artist only enriches the singularity of the second and the permanence of the first, its representations in the existence of each.

By Simon Grauby

♦ At the Philharmonie de Paris, until January 3, 2021.