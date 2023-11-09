Work “The Woman with a Watch” was sold at auction in New York; becomes one of the most expensive in the world

Sotheby’s auction house in New York auctioned on Wednesday (8.Nov.2023) “The woman with the watch”, works by Pablo Picasso, for US$ 139.3 million. It is the 9th most valuable work of art ever sold at auction and the 2nd highest amount ever achieved for a Picasso painting, behind only “Les femmes d’Alger”, which was auctioned for US$179 million at Christie’s in New York in 2015. The work depicts Marie-Thérèse Walter, one of the Spanish painter’s companions and muses. The winning bid was made anonymously over the phone.

See images: