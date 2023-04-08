«When I was little my mother told me: if you become a soldier, you will become a general; if you become a priest, you will become Pope. I wanted to be a painter and I have come to Picasso». The man from Malaga “knew perfectly well that he was the greatest artist alive at the time,” underlines José Luis Diez-Garde, journalist and curator of fashion exhibitions. So aware was he of his popularity that he went so far as to claim that if he spit, they would take the spit from him and frame it as a great work of art. Petulant comments that did nothing more than feed the legend of a genius elevated to an icon.

The influence of Pablo Ruiz Picasso (Málaga, October 25, 1881-Mougins, April 8, 1973) was transcendental while he lived that five decades after his death he continues to be a number of creators of disciplines such as fashion. An industry with which he maintained a close relationship, despite the fact that he considered that the main enemy of creativity is good taste. An opinion that did not prevent a special bond with Coco Chanel, “both as an artistic collaborator and as a client,” says Diez-Garde. Both built an “admiring and respectful relationship”, explains Jose Lebrero Stals, artistic director of the Museo Picasso Málaga.

“The man from Malaga -he cites Lebrero as an example- painted his bathers dressed in the colorful and revolutionary tricot swimsuits devised by the Haute Couture designer”, while for “the stylistic simplification of the seductive businesswoman” it was the geometry of cubism “an important reference”.

Cubism influenced the designs of the French dressmaker so much that “painting and fashion are no longer static, entering into dialogue with the body. Chanel explores, like cubism, the straight line of the composition through planes, as well as a dark color palette. She leaves extraordinary materials aside and goes to the poor, to what can be used on a daily basis, and she learns that from the avant-garde”, explains Luis Sala, author of the book ‘Dressing is dreaming. From Fortuny to Palomo’ (Turner), who studied fashion design and has made his small forays into contemporary art while on scholarship from the MoMA in New York.



Two complicated characters those of Picasso and Chanel who, after meeting, frequented similar circles. In fact, one of the Frenchwoman’s loyal clients was the artist’s first wife, the Russian ballerina Olga Khokhlova. The two teachers worked together on two occasions. It was in works of the writer Jean Cocteau. Chanel learned so much from Picasso and Cocteau that years later she affirmed: “It is the artists who have taught me rigor,” recalls Sala.

From canvases to theater costumes

It is indisputable that the legacy of Pablo Picasso is everywhere. «From the painting of those who came later, to fashion», emphasizes Sala, who stresses that «perhaps the most important legacy that he has left in our industry is inspiration. Or the influence it was for Chanel”, because in the end “she broke the canons as the painter”.



Diez-Garde goes a little further. «The work that he develops for the theater seems fundamental to me within the costume design that is done in the 20th century. When he works with Manuel de Falla for ‘The Three-Cornered Hat’, in 1919, he is linked to an activity that had already revolutionized fashion thanks to Diaghilev’s Russian ballets and the costumes of Léon Bakst. So I was aware that that production could have a lot of importance, as it did».

Saint Laurent, forerunner of the legacy

A significance that continues to this day. “The cultural impact that Picasso’s work had – and continues to have – is incredible”, asserts Sala, who, like Diez-Garde, agrees that the figure who helped the most after his death to not let the traces of the man from Malaga fall into oblivion in fashion it was Yves Saint Laurent.



«From my point of view -adds Diez-Garde- he is the creator who best knows how to reinterpret Picasso’s legacy, in a way, yes, very evident, integrating the work into his own designs. It is essential to pay attention to the homage paid to him in the 1979 and 1988 collections». This last year in which, recalls Sala, he broke the mold with “a dress that emulated one of Picasso’s guitars and two doves that gave the idea of ​​the Dove of Peace. And he did it again – he adds – in 2002 ».

Moschino, the most media tribute

Then came Oscar de la Renta, Prada, Viktor & Rolf or Jacquemus, but the most impressive and literal was Moschino’s homage for Spring/Summer 2020. The creative director of the Italian firm, Jeremy Scott, had the harlequin in mind, “just like , as if out of the box on the catwalk in Milan. The characters in the painter’s paintings came to life on the catwalk. Even the wedding dress that Gigi Hadid took out had applications with the dove, “recalls Sala.



It was precisely the creative director of Moschino, the American Jeremy Scott, who said that Picasso is like Mickey Mouse, elevating the artist to the category of pop icon.

The styling of a pop icon

But was the icon a trend follower? Although some doubt it, Jose Lebrero Stals dares to point out that “certain changes in aesthetic positioning that are detected in Picasso’s stylistic trajectory are also reflected in different types of clothing.”

«The rebellious and rebellious young man of the first years of the 20th century who is looking for an identity likes to dress in a somewhat outlandish way. In the twenties, when he is reviewing the classicist way of painting, he likes to wear the costumes of the Parisian bourgeoisie. Already a famous creator of an international reputation in the fifties and on the Côte d’Azur, he combines the austerity of cool sandals and light shorts with tailor-made suits. He always -says the artistic director of the Museo Picasso Málaga- displaying a timeless masculine elegance ».



«We all move by trends and fashions. Saying no is lying. It is true that, as Françoise Gilot said in her memoirs, Picasso did not worry excessively about his appearance. Or maybe that was what he wanted us to think, because if I say Picasso to you, the beret, the sailor shirt comes to you… In the end, that is styling and creating trends. How many painters have tried to replicate it and have put on the beret? ”, Sala wonders.

In fact, Diez-Garde asserts that «Picasso knew how to use fashion to create the icon that he was and surely what comes to mind is the photograph ‘Hands of Nice’ by Robert Doisneau, in which he shows us Picasso in a sailor shirt that It will end up shaping the image that we all have of him ». This shirt, also known as a ‘marinière’ as it was worn by French sailors to be more easily spotted if they fell into the sea, has been a staple of the Malaga wardrobe since Coco Chanel rescued it from oblivion in 1917. It then became a symbol of rebellion. Of freedom. The garment had in Picasso its best male ambassador, a role that Jean Paul Gaultier later took on.

goldsmith of love

Trends for which he did not get carried away in his works. «Fashion is not exactly one of the main sources of inspiration in Pablo Picasso’s career. Analyzing his various artistic periods, fashion does not seem to be positioned at any time as a main reference. Of course, Picasso was aware of the importance of this and went so far as to say that “fashion is the last skin of civilization,” says José Luis Diez-Garde.

In the same line it is pronounced Salas. «Picasso drank from many things, one of them the women he lived with, but I don’t think he was from fashion. He had an excessive admiration for women, which led to toxicity ». For these women he began to explore his facet as a goldsmith. «There are few pieces and they are all unique or with few copies, because they were gifts for his lovers, women and friends. They are gifts of love and friendship, but they help to understand how Picasso related to others », points out Sala, who specifies that « his beginnings go back to when he fell in love with Dora Maar and made jewelry for her.



Later, in his summers in the south of France, he collected things from the sea and engraved them with animals, minotaurs or female figures. The most mythical is the ‘Wounded Owl’, a necklace engraved with an owl that Françoise and he had cared for in his house. It also has pieces made of molded metals.



Although they were mostly proofs of love towards their partners, Diez-Garde reveals that “it seems that he had some attempt to commercialize them.” Something that never happened with those pieces, many of which have ended up on display in museums, the places that Picasso said were “a lot of lies.”