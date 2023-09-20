On the first day of fashion week shows on the catwalk at the Officina Milano, a supercar with numbers as stunning as they are easy to remember goes up: 660 HP, 980kg in weight and an aerodynamic load of 900 kg. This is how the LMS 660 by Picasso Automotive, a Swiss-based brand founded by Stefano Picasso, appears. Precisely from his vision and passion was born this very high performance car which carries in its name both the power and the reference (LM, Le Mans) to the world of racing.

Light and aggressive

Inspired by the DNA of the cars that race in the famous 24 hour race, it adds an “S” because it was created to race on the street. And without a shadow of a doubt get noticed. Just over 4.30 meters long, less than two meters wide and 1.25 meters high. Completely made of carbon, it is designed with sinuous lines that create a balanced combination of track aggressiveness and softness that winks at glamour.

The Picasso Automotive project

It is designed and built by Picasso Automotive, a Swiss start up led by Stefano Picasso, a young entrepreneur with a mission “bring a racing car to maximum performance without affecting its beauty”. The clarity of the mission convinced Pirelli and Sabelt to be part of the project and Autecnica Motori, a Cremona-based company leader in the design of engines in the FIA ​​GT, Formula 2 and Formula 3, to develop a 90° mechanical heart 3.0 V6 twin turbo entirely in aluminum for a maximum speed of 315 km/h. However, sustainability is not forgotten, if the lucky driver feels the need, Co2 emissions are reduced and contained, making the most of the performance of synthetic fuels.

Picasso LMS 660 specimens

“We do not use after market or rebodied components, every single piece is created by us” declares Stefano Picasso who plans, in addition to his participation in the Dakar with a Suzuki, the production of 21 coupes, 11 roadsters and finally another 11 track-only GTIs, at the San Vittore hub (Switzerland) where 5 bespoke assembly stations work with the spirit of giving a custom-built car with the future owner.“In the transition from the invitation to the visit, customers remain humanly tied to their approach to our world. We are a small company, a construction and engineering laboratory that offers not only marketing, performance and numbers but a participatory dimension. The customer can come and assemble the machine and stay in the workshop with us.” Each example of Picasso LMS 660 has a unit price of just over one million euros.