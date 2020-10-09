Tuesday, October 6, 5:00 p.m., I find the entrance to the Picasso Museum free of tourists and locals and I think it would be a good time to see it calmly. 12 euros and for inside. Along with one of the first photos, a group gathers to analyze the image, Picasso on a beach, and someone with a French accent (this is now very exciting for me) explains that it is the same beach as in one of his drawings. An elegant lady comments: “Picasso broke his consensus when it came to them.” The man with a French accent confirms: “Yes, every time I put everyone in agreement, I changed my style, color, shape” …

