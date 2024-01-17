Clichés are sometimes reality, especially in the world of stolen art. Belgian police have recovered two valuable paintings, a picasso and a chagall, stolen in 2010 from a private collection in Tel Aviv. The paintings, valued at around $900,000 at the time, are in good condition and even retained their original frame, the authorities have assured.

Although the police operation, after a long investigation, took place last week, the police of the Belgian city of Namur have now reported the discovery of the painting Têteby Pablo Picasso, and The man in prière by Marc Chagall. Both works were stolen from the home of an art collector in Tel Aviv in February 2010. The thieves also took jewelry worth more than $600,000 (about 550,000 euros), but according to Dutch radio station VTR, they left behind, “neatly hanging.” ”, other works of art by the collector.

The trail of the Picasso and Chagall disappeared for more than 12 years, until, at the end of 2022, the Federal Judicial Police in Namur received a tip about a Belgian citizen who had put the missing paintings up for sale. There began a police operation lasting several months during which the agents monitored the suspect, his comings and goings and his contacts, with the idea of ​​trying to find out, first, if he really had the paintings in his possession and, if so, where he hid them.

The painting 'L'homme en priere' by Marc Chagall. PARQUET OF NAMUR (via REUTERS)

“The verifications and police means used during 2023 have made it possible to establish that the individual actually possessed the sought-after works and that it was possible that he hid them in his home or in that of one of his acquaintances,” said the Namur police according to the Belgian newspaper. Le Soir.

Finally, on Wednesday of last week, the agents ended up arresting the suspect and his wife at their home and, although a large amount of money was found in the house, and the detainee admitted to having the paintings in his possession, they did not appear, as the man refused to reveal his hiding place.

A new search, carried out this time in Antwerp, the agents discovered the stolen works in the basement of another home, from where they were recovered in good condition. The detainee has been brought to justice. At the moment, it has not been reported whether the works will be immediately returned to their original owner.

