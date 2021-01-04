The agenda has been frantic and the times, demonic. Just 12 hours before Brexit materialized in Gibraltar, Spain and the United Kingdom closed a principle of agreement called to integrate the Rock into the Schengen zone. Not even two days have passed since the announcement and the main minister of the Rock, Fabian Picardo (Gibraltar, 1972), has to appear again, now to decree a severe confinement in the face of the increase in coronavirus infections. The head of the Gibraltarian Government arrives at his office just after his intervention. He can barely hide his fatigue, nor his joy at such a historic pact for the area that aspires to create a space of free transit on a border that, every day, 30,000 people usually cross, 15,000 of them community cross-border workers.

Question. You were the first to talk about the Schengen zone as a way out for Brexit in Gibraltar, do you feel like a winner in this agreement?

Reply. I feel that Gibraltar and all its surroundings can take a big step forward and, at all times, I have asked for an agreement in which all parties come out winners and no losers.

P. There is a very English saying that says that “the devil hides in the details”, is there room for surprise in these six months that are starting now to close fringes?

R. If we are going to try to resolve an issue that has divided us for 300 years, I believe that there will be many demons in many details of the prosperity treaty, which is what I would like to call it, that we will try to close. Those demons will become angels that save us the opportunity that has been opened to us so that the main axis is the agreement.

P. How have the negotiations been?

R. Dizzying. We have arrived at dawn on New Year’s Eve. But it also happened the same on Good Friday in Ireland [con el que se puso fin al conflicto de Irlanda del Norte en 1998]. Big deals require tough negotiations. We should be proud of having completed the job before the goal is reached.

P. Was it a lot of work to overcome sovereignty discrepancies?

R. The negotiation began because Pedro Sánchez and Minister Arancha González Laya said to put aside the question of sovereignty. It is something that the PP Foreign Minister, Alfonso Dastis, did previously when he spoke of “resolving irritating issues.” Therefore, we were able to make the withdrawal agreement. The one on New Year’s Eve has been possible because Sánchez said that he left aside the eternal issue of sovereignty. There are things that are practical, but that impact sovereignty, jurisdiction and control. We have had to be careful that none of the parties, even if I try to put it aside, does not go beyond the most exquisite problems that diplomacy may have on one side or the other. We all can and should be tough in defending our positions, but with the desire to reach an agreement. People matter and influence concepts and dogmas and all of us who were at that table arrived in the spirit of reaching an agreement without offending the essential things of others.

P. The Spanish Foreign Minister commented on Saturday in EL PAÍS that the final control of the borders at the airport and port of Gibraltar will correspond to Spain, was this what most bogged down the negotiations?

R. I still do not want to open Pandora’s box on the subject of negotiations. Gibraltar accepts that entry into the Schengen zone corresponds to its authorities and that the agent of the Schengen authority in Spain is the Government of Spain. That responsibility for its database rests with it, but only once Gibraltar, which has primary control, has allowed entry. We have reached an important balance that allows both parties to have security and control of their respective borders. There is not one, there will still be two: the Gibraltar and the Schengen. Before being able to cross the European border, the person must have crossed the Gibraltarian border. Then you will arrive at the community border where the Frontex agents will be, who will have access to the database that Spain will maintain. That is where Spain has its responsibility remotely, because it will not be at the airport or in the port.

P. Do you think it is feasible that, in the period of four years announced to review the agreement, there may be Spanish police officers in Gibraltar who are not in that remote way?

R. In four years there is an opportunity to see what will happen. I hope that by then Spain has already grown in confidence in the work to be carried out by the agents of the Gibraltar Border Agency and that it realizes that the controls can be carried out by the Gibraltarian agents. That would imply that the Spanish operators who, remotely, are now going to give information to Frontex, would give it to a Gibraltarian agent and not to Frontex, for example. But if we cannot reach an agreement on how we will operate the border after those four years, the pact would end and it would be a shame. We must work to make the agreement last beyond this initial period. Shared prosperity will come with more force when it is known what will happen after that time, when investments can be certain. Because Gibraltar and the United Kingdom have a veto against the agreement not continuing if Spain insists on its approach.

P. Are you afraid that the pact could be interpreted by Gibraltarians as a transfer of powers?

R. The Gibraltarian is very sharp to understand politics and all the issues that are of sovereignty, jurisdiction or control. The United Kingdom, the Gibraltar Attorney General and I have confirmed that there is no transfer of sovereignty, jurisdiction or control.

P. Is it possible that the agreement will make it possible that, in the long run, that distrust that the Gibraltarian has towards Spain since the Franco closing of the border can be restored?

R. We are talking about 300 years, but the truth is that, after the Civil War, when Franco acceded to the Government, things happened that should never have happened. This agreement is a great opportunity to return to the relationship that Gibraltar had with the Campo de Gibraltar and with Spain before the Civil War, which was very fluid. My grandmother and my father told me that it seemed that there was no border. That did not make Gibraltar any less British and it will not do so in the future. We carry the British in being, not in two bars of the border.

P. What do you think will be the horizon for the next six months of the negotiations?

R. I will continue to defend what is important to Gibraltar with the same tenacity. I have no doubt that the Spanish negotiating team, with the minister at the helm, is going to do it too; in addition to colleagues from the United Kingdom and the European Union, who are joining now and have shown their ability to negotiate hard in the last year. I am a person who, when stressed, eats more. I hope to finish this period, at least, with the same weight …