The humid easterly breeze waves the red and white banners that festoon every corner of Gibraltar these days. On Sunday, the 32,600 Gibraltarians celebrate their National Day. There will be a party, despite the fact that the storm clouds that were clinging to the Rock this Thursday are as real as they are metaphorical. The colony has been stuck since December 2020 in a post-Brexit transitional period, which it had rejected in the 2016 referendum by 95%. At that time, Spain and the United Kingdom believed they could reach a treaty to demolish the Fence and begin a new era of relations. But, almost three years later, the pact remains stuck, and Spain and Gibraltar are going through one of their most tense periods, with incidents in the waters surrounding the Rock and on the border. The agreement does not seem to be in sight, after the Spanish Government came into office after the 23-J elections and the Gibraltarian government did the same before the end of the year. In this scenario, the socialist Fabian Picardo (Gibraltar, 1972), the Gibraltarian chief minister, faces his most decisive moment.

Ask. We are on our way to three years and the negotiations are still open, what is happening?

Answer. The four parties have put everything on the table: the European Union and the United Kingdom — who are going to sign the treaty — and Spain and Gibraltar — those of us who are involved in the reality of the border crossing with La Línea. We have been clear from the first moment that sovereignty is not on the table. We have also put all good faith into trying to resolve the technical and underlying problems. Once all that is done, what do we find? That this is not as easy as frying an egg. There is a lot of technical aspect that we have to break down to bring solutions that are satisfactory and protect all parties, that also protect sovereignty for all parties. The European Union is a technical legal animal and we have to make sure it works. The New Year’s Eve agreement [de 2020] It was early days and it took us months, but with this we came across the reality of how difficult it is to do it technically.

Q. And what was the last point where they ran aground?

R. Everything that is going to survive the politician has to be anchored in the maximum respect for the democratic process. When the President of the Government of Spain calls elections, the process means that Spain can no longer make new commitments because it has to respect a possible different political point of view. Today there is a government in office, when it changes it will be possible to continue with the negotiation. Furthermore, in Gibraltar there must be elections before Christmas, during the autumn, and that will also be a time in which the Government of Gibraltar, although at a technical level it will be able to answer any questions, will not be able to negotiate.

Q. How are citizens continuing this wait? Do you perceive your weariness?

R. The citizens of Gibraltar appreciate that their Government is putting all available resources into reaching this agreement. It’s very complicated and I think people appreciate how hard we’ve been working. We also greatly appreciate that from Spain there has been such a dialoguing and positive attitude that has allowed for fluidity on the border, even though there are actors who try to interfere and, from time to time, problems arise. The public appreciates that we have not headed for a hard Brexit because of the work we have been doing. We are trying to avoid the worst of Brexit, but if you ask me, I think Gibraltar and all its residents are fed up with Brexit and its consequences.

Q. For months, there was talk that a point of friction was the presence of Spanish police at the airport, has that element been resolved?

R. All the journalists who have tried to get any details of the negotiation from one of the four parties have not succeeded, and I have not yet drunk whiskey this morning. [risas], so I am going to refer to the position that we have all taken: the detail of the negotiation is not in our interest to break down. That I do not answer does not mean that it is an issue that has been resolved. The most complicated is the least juicy politically; At the very technical level at the European, British and Gibraltarian level, we need fewer politicians and more lawyers.

Picardo, during the interview with EL PAÍS. Alejandro Ruesga

Q. What Spanish presence would Gibraltar be willing to have in its territory?

R. To the same Gibraltarian presence that Spain would be willing to tolerate in its own. It is not an issue that is causing havoc for us in the negotiation. We are dealing more with the very technical issues of immigration than those issues, because we have found in the negotiation different very inventive solutions for the issues that might seem juicy politically, that obviate the problems that the citizenry thinks could be created. And for that I congratulate the four parties because they have been ingenious in seeking solutions that obviate political problems.

Q. If the European Union and the United Kingdom managed to reach an agreement for Northern Ireland, what makes Gibraltar so different that it took so long?

R. I am very optimistic that we are going to have an even better agreement. Gibraltar’s problem with Spain has been going on for 300 years, that of Northern Ireland for 100. I hope it won’t take us three times as long to reach an agreement. We are so close. If there is political change in Spain or in Gibraltar, it would take longer, but if there is not in both, as it seems in Spain and I hope here, it will be easier.

Q. In recent weeks there have been incidents in the waters surrounding Gibraltar with Customs Surveillance and fishing vessels. These are not new clashes, but the response from the Spanish Foreign Ministry in its note verbale does escalate your discomfort one degree, what do you think?

R. We have verbal notes to wallpaper the tunnels of Gibraltar. And I imagine that in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs there will be verbal notes from the United Kingdom to paper the ministry and the Almudena Cathedral. But what is important is the human relationship between the politicians and the technicians who have to ensure that the negotiation continues, and that every day the neighboring territories, without entering into what type of territories we are, assure their respective citizens that they have the capacity to flow freely, according to the laws, but speeding up the movement. The most important thing is that when there are moments of tension, where before there was no recourse to try to resolve something, now there is the opportunity to pick up a phone to talk or chat and find a solution. As everyone who comes here knows, these are things that, unfortunately, happen constantly. We will be able to resolve those moments forever with this treaty, if we can finalize it. I refer to the words of José Manuel Albares [ministro de Exteriores español] who said, as I had said before, that these incidents are the reason why we should continue trying to have a treaty, not a reason why we should not pursue it.

Q. The different parties once again talk about ownership of the waters or sovereignty. These are just the irritating issues that were announced to be left out of the negotiation to focus on the practical. Why does the debate now seem to turn towards these positions?

R. Neither party nor the other has changed its fundamental position on these issues, which are the most burning. But what divides us remains at 0.01%. We agree on much more, and spending our time trying to refine and streamline how we do what we understand is better than repeating things we disagree about. However, at times there are political statements, not necessarily from the Government of Spain but from some political actors in the area, which require Gibraltar to answer clearly and unequivocally.

Q. Are we not witnessing live then a justification from each party to win the story of the possible disaster in the negotiations?

R. The one who has the most to lose if this negotiation fails is me. I wrote to the minister [Arancha] Gonzalez Laya [anterior responsable española de Exteriores] proposing an agreement, I have been leading the Gibraltar team. I have left a lot behind politically, professionally and personally, and as long as I have political blood in my veins and I have the ability to be involved in this negotiation, I will always be looking for an agreement.

Q. How do you think the treaty may influence the Gibraltar elections and your campaign?

R. The people of Gibraltar know that their Government has represented them with the utmost energy, good faith and with a very tough spine of steel. And then you have full confidence that we, at that negotiating table, are looking for the interests of Gibraltar, that none of the other parties have to lose, that we all win and that is a very difficult exercise. I think that this is something that the vast majority of Gibraltarians will value very favorably when voting.

Picardo, at the Gibraltar government headquarters Alejandro Ruesga