Picacism: what it is, how it is treated and what the symptoms are

Picacism, commonly known as Picis technically classified as an eating disorder, however superficially at least, it is quite different from its more famous siblings such as anorexia or bulimia, in fact il Picacism is not characterized by the refusal to eat or the refusal of nutrition, but by ingestion -with enthusiasm- of things that are not food at all.

“Pica is the Latin name of ‘magpie’, a well-known bird that is said to gather and eat almost anything”

has explained Liz Shea, clinical psychologist at the Birmingham Food Refusal Clinicin an article of 2019 for the National Autistic Society of the United Kingdom, who also wrote:

“Pica as a medical term refers to the persistent consumption of non-nutritive or non-food items. Picacism can be compulsive, very dangerous and even preventing it can be very difficult”.

Things people with pica find themselves eating they range from apparently not problematic -hence ice, which by the way is a common desire, especially among pregnant women- al seriously worrying. People with this condition can have very specific preferences, and among the most dangerous ones we find people who eat things like fabric, paper, chalk and paint, plants and plant material like pine cones, then there are also those who eat coins, soap, matches burnt, earth and even feces, even if in the latter case we speak of coprophagia.

The problem is, we don’t actually know much more about the condition, for example to this day we still don’t know what causes it and if there is a specific best way to treat itand it’s something Shea also mentioned:

“We still don’t know why people turn to pica. There are currently no evidence-based treatments for pica and research in this area, particularly with autistic people, is limited and inconclusive.”

So, what, if anything, can we say about this pathology? How dangerous is pica really? And what can we do about it if we find ourselves driven to down a plateful of loose change?

Who are the subjects affected by pica

Like almost all existing conditions in the world, pica it can affect just about anyone. the pica is “reported around the world and throughout history”Shea explained, noting that there are “stories of people eating coal and earth documented since Roman times“.

That said, there are some groups that seem to be more likely to be affected, for example it is especially common during pregnancyand precisely in this regard, a 2020 study in Ghana found that nearly half of the pregnant women studied experienced some form of pica at some point, and it also appears to be a condition that also affects the future unborn child, with up to one in three children under the age of six which at one point shows signs of pica.

The other main group of people who most commonly experience pica are those with intellectual or neurological conditions, including people with autism, learning disabilities, or schizophreniaand as Shea observed:

“In the latter group, pica is often said to be more severe. People who engage in pica often have very specific preferences […] they are often highly motivated in their attempts to obtain the chosen material.”

It’s important to be clear about who doesn’t have pica, also because while it’s common in childhood, surely anyone who has spent time with young children will tell you that putting things in their mouths is pretty much the norm as children grow up. , which is why you shouldn’t be too scared if your little one is chewing on a toy puppet right now: pica cannot be diagnosed in children younger than two years of age and the diagnosis specifically includes eating nonfood foods rather than simply exploring them with your mouth.

Eating non-nutritive things for cultural or social reasons also doesn’t countit’s not pica when you pop an antacid, even though it’s chemically the same as chalk, and it’s not pica when women in some rural Nigerian communities eat clay, because both of these seemingly non-nutritive elements are seen as normal, and potentially beneficial to eat in their respective societies.

So what causes pica? Picacism is a fairly common experience, which means that one expects a simple answer behind such a question, but the reality is quite another matter, and as I have already said just above in this article, I also report what was stated by Karen Flemingphysician of family medicine obstetrics at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Center in Toronto, IN an article of Today’s Parent of 2019:

“We don’t know for sure what causes pica. It is believed to be [a causa di] an underlying nutritional deficiency, such as iron, or other physical or psychological problems.”

The idea of ​​pica as a way for the body to try to access missing vital nutrients has some evidence behind it, with some studies showing how the incidence of pica is associated with iron deficiency anemia and many others have found that i Dietary changes to correct those deficiencies can often help stop picaand this would seem to be valid also with regard to pregnancy, and Fleming explains it directly:

“Iron deficiency and other deficiencies [come zinco e iodio] they are very common in pregnancy, especially if there is a pre-existing condition or significant morning sickness.”

However, there are definitely instances where nutritional issues aren’t enough to explain why you just can’t stop eating brick bits lately, some factors like stress, child neglect or abuse, or diagnosed conditions like schizophrenia or of the autism spectrum, point to a more psychological explanation for the phenomenon.

“Sometimes, a mother is unable to feed herself adequately due to socio-economic factors or she may suffer from a mental illness and cope with unwanted feelings but, regardless of the reason, it is not a choice the mother makes.”

she told Today’s Parent Ottawa dietician Shawna Melbourne.

But so, how dangerous is pica? As might be suspected from a condition defined by the compulsive consumption of inedible things with no nutritional value, pica can have some pretty problematic results. There’s a reason humans, unlike dogs, tend not to eat poop, for example there are some pesky infection-causing parasites and bacteria that live in feces, including big bacteria like E. coli, salmonella, and l ‘hepatitis A, potentially fatal. Such nasty things can live in the dirt, causing problems for anyone driven to eat dirt or clay, apparently two of the most common cravings among pregnant women with pica.

Even things that aren’t actively toxic can be a problem, for example, have you ever wondered why cats produce hairballs? Simply because hair is not useful inside our bowels and in fact, it can even kill, as happened in 2017 to a sixteen-year-old girl who ate his own hair.

Any indigestible element can build up in your intestines to form a bezoar, a mass that gets stuck in your body, irritating your bowels and causing things like stomach ulcers, internal bleeding, vomiting, fever, weight loss, and more.

Remember that pica is particularly common during pregnancy, as Fleming pointed out:

“If women eat nonfood items, there is the potential for toxicity and complications for mother and baby.”

Even if it’s just ice, another common craving for women with pica during pregnancy, excessive consumption can lead to electrolyte imbalances, leading to metabolic disturbances and seizures, in short, according to Shea:

“we should neverunder no circumstances, assume that pica is a ‘safe’ behavior. Rather, should always be considered a potentially life-threatening condition“.

How is pica treated?

As we have seen, pica is unfortunately a poorly understood condition, probably caused by a wide range of interacting factors, so it makes sense -even if it is not exactly welcome news to read- that we really don’t have many treatments for the phenomenon.

“Historically, interventions have focused on a variety of methods to reduce or eliminate pica. It is unclear which of these might be the most effective, although behavior-based interventions have received the most attention in the literature.”

explained Shea, who later added:

“Since pica is likely to involve a number of factors, a combination of approaches is very likely to be required.”

Those who suspect that a case of pica may result from nutritional deficienciestherefore, they might suggest a dietary supplement to treat the condition -and there’s a lot of evidence that it’s a good idea-, but if the condition is driven by a psychological problemmight not help at all: if so, maybe something like la cognitive behavioral therapy it would be a better course of treatment.

Even more complicated are the cases of pica that result from neurological problems, in this case medical assistants or professionals may need to be inventive with their tactics; the parents of James Frankishan autistic youth who died in 2016 in part from complications of his pica, redirected his son’s behaviors by using “twiddlers” or offering edible substitutes for inedible cravings.

“Clinical or practice-based interventions that appear to reduce pica […] they must be tailored to each person and stem from a thorough understanding of behaviour. In general, a multidisciplinary approach, in other words involving input from a variety of different healthcare professionals working together, is likely to be the most beneficial.”

Shea explained.

In all cases though, there is one thing that is probably more important than any other: one must be aware of the condition. Picacism can be a source of shame to those who experience it, prompting them to keep the behavior a secret from support networks that may be able to help, and in some cases, such as Frankish, the person with pica may not even be able to communicate to healthcare professionals that you are eating non-food items, or that you are in physical distress due to the habit.

In other words: prevention is better than cure. Particularly if you fall into one of the groups at highest risk of developing the disorder -and even if you don’t belong to it- keep an eye on what your or your loved one’s body says it wants or needsIf he’s telling you something bizarre, especially to the extent that you’re having a hard time ignoring it, then it might be worth talking to someone who can help you figure out what’s going on.

“A red flag could be the overwhelming urge to start consuming non-food items. If this leads to acting on that urge by ingesting non-nutritional products, that’s a clear indication and you should seek professional help.”

Melbourn told Today’s Parent.

