Chiranjeevi Sarja recently said goodbye to this world. Chiranjeevi’s wife Meghna Raj is pregnant and Dhruv Sarja, the brother of the actor, bought a luxurious crib for their future child. There is a lot of discussion at the moment about the price of this beautiful cradle.

It is reported that Kannada actor Dhruv Sarja has bought a silver cradle for his elder brother Chiranjeevi’s son, whose picture is getting viral on social media. In this picture, Dhruv is seen posing with a silver cradle. In this picture, he is very excited about the baby coming. The cost of this cradle is being told on social media is Rs 10 lakh.

It is being told that Meghna Raj can give birth to her child at any time. Meghana was pregnant for 4 months when Chiranjeevi died.



Let us know that Chiranjeevi Sarja died on June 7 this year and Dhruv has stood firmly with his brother’s family in this difficult time. Recently he also organized a grand function of baby shower for this upcoming child, which was attended by his close and family members. Dhruv also shared a video of his sister Meghna’s baby shower function on Instagram.