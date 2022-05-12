Friday, May 13, 2022
‘Pibe’ Valderrama, special guest at the star game in Dubai

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 12, 2022
in Sports
Pibe Valderrama in the Dubai Star Game

Pibe Valderrama in the Dubai Star Game

Pibe Valderrama in the Dubai Star Game

The match was held this Thursday with former soccer players from around the world.

Colombian Carlos ‘Pibe’ Valderrama was invited to a soccer legends match in Dubai, in a championship called OmegaPro Legends Cup. Former soccer players such as Ronaldinho, Luis Figo, Iker Casillas and Samuer Eto’o are on the summoned list.

According to the promotion of the event, the match is between the OmegaPro Champions teams, led by Figo, and OmegaPro Stars, led by Ronaldinho.

In a video shared on Twitter, the game between the soccer stars is seen. The ‘Pibe’ was wearing a blue shirt and number 12. Before the match, he was with Esteban Cambiasso and Mikael Silvestre.

