‘Pibe’ Valderrama, special guest at the star game in Dubai

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
Pibe Valderrama in the Dubai Star Game
Pibe Valderrama in the Dubai Star Game
The match was held this Thursday with former soccer players from around the world.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 12, 2022, 04:37 PM
Colombian Carlos ‘Pibe’ Valderrama was invited to a soccer legends match in Dubai, in a championship called OmegaPro Legends Cup. Former soccer players such as Ronaldinho, Luis Figo, Iker Casillas and Samuer Eto’o are on the summoned list.
According to the promotion of the event, the match is between the OmegaPro Champions teams, led by Figo, and OmegaPro Stars, led by Ronaldinho.
In a video shared on Twitter, the game between the soccer stars is seen. The ‘Pibe’ was wearing a blue shirt and number 12. Before the match, he was with Esteban Cambiasso and Mikael Silvestre.
TIME
May 12, 2022, 04:37 PM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Pibe #Valderrama #special #guest #star #game #Dubai
Leave a Reply