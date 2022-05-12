‘Pibe’ Valderrama, special guest at the star game in Dubai

Colombian Carlos ‘Pibe’ Valderrama was invited to a soccer legends match in Dubai, in a championship called OmegaPro Legends Cup. Former soccer players such as Ronaldinho, Luis Figo, Iker Casillas and Samuer Eto’o are on the summoned list.

According to the promotion of the event, the match is between the OmegaPro Champions teams, led by Figo, and OmegaPro Stars, led by Ronaldinho.

In a video shared on Twitter, the game between the soccer stars is seen. The ‘Pibe’ was wearing a blue shirt and number 12. Before the match, he was with Esteban Cambiasso and Mikael Silvestre.

TIME