Thursday, March 16, 2023
‘Pibe’ Valderrama reveals his most familiar facet: emotional video with his grandson

March 16, 2023
'Pibe' Valderrama reveals his most familiar facet: emotional video with his grandson


Kid Valderrama
Photo:

Youtube: Kid Valderrama

The idol of the Colombian National Team is “very consenting,” according to Internet users.

Carlos “Kid” Valderrama He will always be remembered for his technical warmth on the pitch. The historic ’10’ of the Colombian National Team, a legend for his games in the eighties and nineties, has been the owner of one of the greatest talents in the history of national football.

Apart from his past as a footballer, Valderrama has remained active on social networks due to different videos in which he expresses his opinions regarding the performance of the national team. But in recent days, because of his birthday, he decided to show the more familiar side of him.

Due to the emotionality of the images, some classify it as the ‘indulgent grandpa’.

(Do not stop reading: James Rodríguez, alert: complex situation that Daniela Ospina lives with her daughter).

Valderrama, ‘the grandfather’

Carlos “El Pibe” Valderrama.

Photo:

Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

As part of his 61st birthday party, Valderrama received a visit from all his close relatives.

On social networks, the former player shared the joy of the celebration. And, of all the images that he published, the ones that attracted the most attention had to do with his grandson.

“He’s a doting grandfather”They comment on networks, emphasizing the two videos in which Valderrama appears with the minor.

“My family is the coolest gift I have, I love them bacano. Thanks to my daughters Estefanía, Carla and my grandson Milan for coming to see us, to my skinny Elvira Redondo. Thank you, my love, I love you, ”said the former player himself in his ‘post’.

More news

SPORTS

