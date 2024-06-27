At the same time, these days the competition is taking place Eurocup and the Copa América. The first brings together the best 24 teams from the old continent and the second 16 teams from Conmebol and Concacaf. Kylian Mbappé, Real Madrid’s brand new player, he lowered the bar to the Copa América and the legendary Carlos ‘El Pibe’ Valderrama reacted.

According to the criteria of

The French striker who until last month played for PSG stated that the football level of the Euro Cup is higher than that of the Copa América. Well, ‘El Pibe’, legend of Colombian and world football, did not remain silent and responded to him on the Argentine radio station ‘Fútbol de Primera’. “Don’t talk about South America, you haven’t played here,” ‘the monkey’ said to the 25-year-old scorer.

“Mbappé talks a lot, he warmed me up because he talks a lot, how is he going to say that the Euro Cup is more difficult than the Euro Cup?” Valderrama said during a conversation with three commentators.

‘El Pibe’ was really upset by the comments of the Qatar 2022 World Cup scorer. “I can talk about Europe and South America because I played in Europe and South America,” highlighted the history of the Colombian team.

In the middle of the dialogue, he exclaimed: “Look at the barbarity he says, “That the Eurocup is better than the world championship, no brother!”

Ready, the round of 16 of the Euro Cup

The group stage of the European Championship is over and the teams that have qualified for the round of 16 have been decided. The two best teams from each group and the four best third-placed teams advanced to this phase. which starts next Saturday, June 29.

The matches France vs. Belgium, Switzerland vs. Italy and Germany vs. Denmark are, on paper, the most even.

Switzerland vs. Italy

June 29

Germany vs. Denmark

June 29

England vs. Slovakia

June 30th

Spain vs. Georgia

June 30th

Portugal vs. Slovenia

1st of July

France vs. Belgium

1st of July

Romania vs. Netherlands

July 2nd

Austria vs. Türkiye

July 2nd

The first phase of the Copa América is in full action. To the quarterfinals, which will begin on July 4, The first two in each group will qualify.

So far, Argentina and Venezuela have secured their classification, having won the two games they have played.

Colombia will play tomorrow, Friday, June 28, its second match against Costa Ricaat 5 pm, in Arizona, on the second day of Group D. Brazil and Paraguay will face each other at 8 pm

More news