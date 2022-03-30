The reactions to the elimination of the Colombia team, which was left out of the 2022 Qatar World Cup, did not wait. One of the historical symbols of the team, Carlos the ‘Pibe’ Valderrama, spoke.

In his usual space on YouTube, Valderrama was short, but accurate. He analyzed that this generation of soccer players is coming to an end.

Kid’s Words

“We were left without a World Cup, the miracle did not happen. A litter is over, a generation is over. Thank you for the two World Cups. This goes on, this is football. But the miracle did not happen. Let’s go forward”, said the Pibe.

Then, he concluded: “Soccer is that, the one who has the opportunity, takes advantage of it, Peru did it. Colombia beat Venezuela after 26 years there” he concluded.

Formation of the Colombian National Team in the match against Venezuela.

Another who gave his point of view was Freddy Rincón, another of the historical figures of the Colombian National Team.

“Everyone comes out here and those responsible for bringing people remain. The directors stay and continue things normally, as it works for them…”, Rincón commented at the outset, on Tuesday night, in a panel of opinion of ‘Win Sports’.

After his criticism of the managers, the former player was accurate: “Colombian soccer is in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU)”.

SPORTS AND FUTBOLRED WRITING