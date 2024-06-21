One of the best former players in the history of the Colombian National Team is Carlos Alberto Valderrama Palacios, also known as ‘Pibe’ Valderrama, who was the captain of the team during the 90s and early 2000s.

His opinion is usually relevant to some soccer fans, since he tends to analyze and make some comments about the performance of the tricolor players in different soccer tournaments.

Currently, the Copa América is being played, which It began on June 20 with a match between Argentina and Canada. In this competition, different teams from the countries of the continent come together to win the title of the best team in the territory.

What is ‘Pibe’ Valderrama’s favorite team in this Copa América?



During an interview conducted by the sports betting company Codere, the former captain of the Colombian National Team let viewers know which team is his favorite for this season of the Copa América and his response took the public by surprise.

“My favorite is Argentina because they always play with twelve“, said ‘Pibe’ Valderrama, but upon noticing that there was a great silence, he clarified what he meant with his comment: “My favorite is Argentina because they always play with twelve, while Messi is playing.”

At the explanation, some laughed a couple of times and understood the message of Samarium; the interviewers who were next to them expressed that they had understood something else: “I thought he was the referee. I started to think and said: ‘El ‘Pibe’ can’t think about the referee‘”.

Then, the former Colombian National Team soccer player made a little joke about his relationship with the referees: “No, no, no, You know that I don’t get involved with referees. No”. Given this, the spectators did not hesitate to laugh again at the comments he made.

It should be noted that in the first match of the Copa América 2024 Argentina and Canada faced each other, in which the score was 2-0, leaving the Argentine team as the winner. Besides, On June 24, the Colombian National Team will face Paraguay at 5 pm

