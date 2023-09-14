Piazzapulita: previews and guests episode tonight, 14 September 2023

This evening, Thursday 14 September 2023, at 9.15 pm on La7 a new episode of A clean sweepthe in-depth program hosted by Corrado Formigli. In this new season, the focus is on the analysis of facts and politics, comments and reports. But what are the guests of tonight’s episode, September 14, 2023, of Piazzapulita? Let’s discover the previews together.

Previews and guests

Among the themes of the first episode, the Vannacci case and the economic situation of the country. Will the Government be able to keep the too many promises it made during the election campaign a year ago? Work also begins on the budget law, but there is little money available. Don’t miss a report from St. Petersburg. Among the guests, Michele Serra, Mario Calabresi, Marianna Aprile, Francesco Borgonovo, Fabio Dragoni, Francesco Specchia, the historian Elisabetta Ponzani, professor Elsa Fornero, Chiara Appendino (M5S), Rita Dalla Chiesa (FI) and the mayor of Terni Stefano Bandecchi. During the evening the writer Stefano Massini also returns with one of his stories.

Where to see Piazzapulita episodes and services live on TV or in live streaming? The program is available free-to-air on La7 – on button 7 on the digital terrestrial remote control or on 107 for Sky subscribers – every Thursday starting at 9.15pm. Those who want to follow Corrado Formigli’s political talk show in streaming can do so by logging in via this link to the La7 web platform.