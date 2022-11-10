Piazzapulita: previews and guests episode tonight, 10 November 2022

Tonight, Thursday 10 November 2022, at 9.15 pm on La7 a new episode of A clean sweepthe in-depth broadcast conducted by Corrado Formigli. In this new season, the analysis of facts and politics, comments and reports are at the center. But what are the guests of tonight’s episode, November 10, 2022, of Piazzapulita? Let’s find out the previews together.

Advances and guests

Among the topics of today’s episode of the program conducted by Corrado Formigli, the lives of migrants at stake; the right to threatened abortion; the opposition that is not there. Guests at Piazzapulita today, 10 November: the President of the Five Star Movement, Giuseppe Conte; the Secretary of Action Carlo Calenda; the political scientist Gianfranco Pasquino; Alessandro Zan (PD); Nunzia De Girolamo and the journalists Mario Calabresi, Stefano Cappellini and Antonio Padellaro. During the evening there will be a new story by Stefano Massini.

On TV and streaming

Where to see Piazzapulita episodes and services live on TV or in live streaming? The program is available unencrypted on La7 – at key 7 on the digital terrestrial remote control or at 107 for Sky subscribers – every Thursday starting at 9.15 pm. Those who want to follow Corrado Formigli’s in-depth political talk show in streaming can do so by accessing through this link to the La7 web platform.