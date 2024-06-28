Promises from the Arab Emirates and Mr Microsoft, Bill Gates: “In exchange for the regeneration of Palazzo Marini, already occupied by the Chamber of Deputies, “we will restyle Piazza San Silvestro: it was 2021: in 2024, with the work started, Piazza San Silvestro is still a dormitory with an attached dunghill.

And six construction times which in 2027 will return 124 extra luxury rooms with restaurant and lounge area, the guests of the Four Seasons chain will have to deal with the homeless who constitute the only furnishings to the square forgotten by the Municipality of Rome, once Atac terminus, then evicted to make way for construction sites which devastated it, resulting in an open space with a few benches.

A stone’s throw from Via del Corso and Palazzo Chigi: but nobody sees anything

In short, an architectural monster totally disconnected from the nearby Palazzo Chigi and Via del Corso. And if the Municipality has settled for 531 million euros of investment, part of which also destined for the square, the growing and widespread poverty has taken over the square.

The complaint and the video are from the very active discussion group Salviaroma.