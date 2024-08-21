Piazza di Affari continues to make news: the event is highlighted in the Corriere della Sera and La Stampa

The anticipation is growing for The Squarethe political event organized by Businessnow in its seventh edition, scheduled for Ceglie Messapica (Brindisi) from August 29th to 31st. The event makes headlines in the main Italian newspapers and beyond. After the long article dedicated to La Piazza by The Evening Courierthe launch of the The Press. The title of the piece makes clear the importance of these three evenings: “Meloni invited to the La Piazza kermessepossible meeting with Salvini and Tajani“. Giorgia Meloni – writes La Stampa – was invited as a guest for the evening of August 31st at the political event “La Piazza”, organized by the association of the same name chaired by Marcello Antelmi and by the director of Affaritaliani.it Angelo Perrino.

On the same evening, the 31st, speeches by the two deputy prime ministers Antonio Tajani and Matteo Salvini are scheduled.. Meloni and the two ministers, thus, could meet again a few hours after the political summit already announced and scheduled in Rome for August 30. The director of Affari Angelo Maria Perrino will meet as always with many protagonists of the political and economic world to analyze the national and international current affairs. On the stage will be the two vice-premiers And three government ministers. In addition to the leader of the League Matteo Salvini and the secretary of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani, there will be Raffaele Dense (Minister for European Affairs, Southern Italy and PNRR), Adolfo Bear (Business and Made in Italy) and Nello Musumeci (Civil Protection and Maritime Policies).

The comparison “neither right nor left, but forward”as the organizers explain, will not only see the participation of members of the majority, but also of other political groups. Such as the senator of the Democratic Party Antonio Misiani, the group leader of the 5 Star Movement in the Senate Stefano Patuanelli and the founder and leader of Azione Carlo Calenda. Also invited are Maria Elena Woods (Italia viva), the former mayor of Rome Virginia Rays (M5S) and Michele EmilianPresident of the Puglia Region. To analyze the challenges of the present also leading figures of the economy and justice, such as the president of Confindustria Emanuele Orsini and the president of the ANM Giuseppe Saint Lucia.

The scenario that the director Angelo Maria Perrino he decided to tackle is very vast and the title highlights it well “And now…? What’s happening…? From Puglia to the South, from Italy to Europe (and beyond). Dreams and Projects of a Late Summer Night”.